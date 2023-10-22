Barcelona team news vs Athletic Club: Two changes from Granada draw, Lamine Yamal not fit enough to start

Barcelona are hoping to keep pace with Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the La Liga table when they take on Athletic Club on Sunday evening. A victory would ensure that they are one point off first place ahead of El Clasico next weekend.

However, Xavi Hernandez has very limited resources at his disposal for the match due to various injury issues. He has been forced into one change from the draw against Granada two weeks ago, with Jules Kounde out for the next month with a knee injury – he is replaced by Inigo Martinez, with Ronald Araujo suspended.

Lamine Yamal also picked up a knock against Granada, and he is only fit enough for the bench. Oriol Romeu replaces him, with Fermin Lopez set to play further forward.

Athletic Club make just one change from the team that thumped Almeria last time out, with Aitor Paredes replacing the injured Yeray. Ernesto Valverde will be relying on the likes of Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet and Inaki Williams as his side eye up a shock result in Montjuic.

It should be an superb occasion at the Olympic Stadium, with two excellent teams facing off. Barcelona are favourites, but Athletic Club are more than good enough to come away with the three points.

