Barcelona secure €3m windfall as youngster’s permanent exit officially confirmed

Barcelona’s financial struggles over the last few years have been well-documented, although they have started to show signs of improvements in recent months. Over €50m was made from player sales during the summer, and that amount has now been added to.

One player to leave the club during the summer transfer window was Estanis Pedrola. The 20-year-old joined Serie B side Sampdoria on a season-long loan deal that would be made permanent if he played 10 matches.

As Fabrizio Romano has reported, this criteria has now been met, meaning that Pedrola has officially joined Sampdoria for a fee of €3m.

🇪🇸 Barcelona complete today sale of 20 year old talent Estanis Pedrola — he’s Sampdoria player on permanent deal. 10 appearances were needed to make loan deal permanent, now done; Barça will receive €3m. Barça also have €7m buy back clause until 2025 and 50% sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/lwKV3g6HIJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 22, 2023

Pedrola has been lighting it up at Sampdoria since making the move, and despite having lost him on a permanent basis, Barcelona will be keeping an eye on him over the next few months as they now have an active buyback clause, reported to be €7m.

Barcelona will also have a 50% sell-on clause, so even if they don’t re-sign him, they could secure more much-needed funds if another club takes an interest in Pedrola, which would be good for the Catalans.