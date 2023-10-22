Al Ahli lining up shock move €200m-per-year contract offer for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior – report

Over the last couple of years, Vinicius Junior has established himself as one of the best players in world football. The 23-year-old has been – for the most part – in sensational form for Real Madrid since Carlo Ancelotti took over as head coach.

The expectation is that Vinicius will remain at Real Madrid for the vast majority of his career, although Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli does not appear to have got that memo. This is because Sport say that they are lining up a move for the Brazilian international forward.

Officially, Vinicius hasn’t signed his new contract with Real Madrid yet, and with his current one expiring at the end of this season, Al Ahli are reportedly hoping to tempt him to the Middle East with a €200m-per-year contract offer.

However, it is extremely unlikely that they will be able to do so. Vinicius has already agreed a new deal with Real Madrid, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. In this regard, Madridistas around the world can relax, as one of their star men is going nowhere.