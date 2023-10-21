WATCH: Real Madrid peg back Sevilla within five minutes of falling behind

Real Madrid’s hopes of picking up an 11th win out of 12 this season had been hanging by a thread, as Sevilla had taken the lead at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Diego Alonso’s first match in charge. However, they have hit back almost immediately to get things back on level terms.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side thought they had taken an early lead on two occasions. Federico Valverde’s strike was ruled out by VAR, while Jude Bellingham found the back of the net after play had already been controversially stopped for a foul.

Real Madrid’s frustrations grew as Sevilla took the lead on 74 minutes as David Alaba put the ball into his own net on his first match since returning from injury.

David Alaba own goal! 😱 Sevilla lead against Real Madrid as the ball finds the net off the Austrian ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/dgI4IznJwQ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 21, 2023

However, Dani Carvajal hit back four minutes later to get Real Madrid back on level terms.

Ancelotti will be delighted that his Real Madrid side have responded so quickly, and he will hope that they can now go on to pick up another goal, which would ensure another three points.