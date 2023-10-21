WATCH: Real Madrid furious as Jude Bellingham goal disallowed by referee after foul in build-up

Real Madrid have made a very fast start to proceedings against Sevilla, having had the ball in the back of the net twice at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Unfortunately for the league leaders, neither effort has counted.

Federico Valverde thought he has got the ball rolling after just four minutes, only for VAR to disallow the goal following an offside in the build-up.

Just three minutes later, Jude Bellingham found the back of the net for what would have been his 11th goal of the season for Real Madrid. However, referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea had already whistled for a foul on Lucas Ocampos by Antonio Rudiger, which incensed the Real Madrid players.

Jude Bellingham scores! ⚪ But it doesn't count as the referee calls for the foul in the build-up ❌👀 pic.twitter.com/CL00tBjpva — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 21, 2023

It was an incisive counter-attack from Real Madrid, with Rodrygo laying the ball off to Bellingham to score. However, the match had already been halted 15 seconds prior, so VAR could not get involved, much to the frustration of Real Madrid.