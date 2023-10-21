WATCH: Barcelona release impressive video detailing how the new Spotify Camp Nou will be built

Understandably, there is plenty of excitement at Barcelona for the ongoing works to the Spotify Camp Nou, Demolition work started when the 2022-23 season ended in June, and has forced the first team to play their home matches at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for the time being.

Earlier this month, the club received a building license from Barcelona City Council, which means that construction work can begin as soon as possible. To mark the occasion, Barcelona have released a video detailing how the new Spotify Camp Nou will be built.

El nuevo 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐅𝐘 𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐏 𝐍𝐎𝐔 será precioso 😍 pic.twitter.com/yLNBRsA2NN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 21, 2023

The video will have undoubtedly evokes feelings of excitement among Barcelona supporters, who will be counting down the days until the first team returns to their rightful home.

Barcelona hope to return to the Spotify Camp Nou, in a limited capacity, by November 2024. Until then, they will continue playing in their home away from home at the Olympic Stadium.