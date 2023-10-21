Predicted XIs Sevilla-Real Madrid: Surprise starter in defence for Carlo Ancelotti, debate up front

Real Madrid will look to maintain their lead at the top of the La Liga table on Saturday evening as they take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan (18:30 CEST). Los Blancos travel to Andalusia with several injury issues still bothering Carlo Ancelotti though.

Nacho Fernandez is suspended for his red card against Girona, while Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Guler and Dani Ceballos will all miss the trip through injury, the latter having been ruled out for El Clasico next week.

Ancelotti is expected to go with a largely expected line-up by Diario AS. The question in midfield is not whether Luka Modric will return, but whether Toni Kroos will begin with Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde. Up front, there is debate over whether Rodrygo Goes will start over Joselu Mato, but they give the Brazilian the nod. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that they believe Ferland Mendy will make just his third start under the spotlight.

The only differences predicted by Marca are that Joselu will retain his place.

Sevilla are largely without injury issues for a change, but their line-up is somewhat open to speculation, as it is Diego Alonso’s first match in charge. Most are certain that Sergio Ramos will start against his former club for the first time since 2005.

Largely there is agreement over the line-up though, with the only discrepancy being whether Boubacar Soumare will begin alongside Djibril Sow, or veteran Fernando Reges.

Youssef En-Nesyri is expected to lead a pacy front three, flanked by Dodi Lukebakio and Lucas Ocampos.

Marca Predicted XIs

Sevilla: Nyland; Pedrosa, Ramos, Bade, Navas; Fernando, Sow; Lukebakio, Rakitic, Ocampos; En Nesyri.

Real Madrid: Kepa; Mendy, Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal; Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius, Joselu.