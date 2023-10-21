Osasuna potentially facing action after Palestine protest aimed at Israeli Granada forward

Osasuna fans could be in trouble for a second time this season for the songs they have been singing.

Los Rojillos secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Granada on Friday night, but there was tension before the match. Granada’s Jewish and Israeli forward Shon Weissman came under scrutiny this week for his comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

After Hamas carried out it’s brutal massacre and kidnapping, Weissman reportedly supported dropping 500 tonnes of bombs on Palestine. Granada have since spoken to him about the incident, and the striker did not travel to Pamplona with his side on Friday night.

Nevertheless, the Osasuna faithful decided to protest on mass, bringing a number of Palestine flags with them, but more likely to see the club finances take a hit. Chants of ‘Weissman, die’ were heard, say Cadena Cope, and previously there have been fines handed out by the disciplinary committee.

Thus far there has been no response nor suggestion that Weissman has been suspended or fined for his comments, but legal complaints have been submitted. On Friday, Weissman did not travel with his teammates, after being told by the authorities that his safety was at risk. This also comes after Osasuna received complaints for the same chant aimed at Mason Greenwood at the Coliseum against Getafe.