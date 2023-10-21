Luis Suarez desperate to join Lionel Messi and co. at Inter Miami, deal could happen as early as December

Inter Miami have been building a very impressive Barcelona contingent over the last few months. Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also joined the MLS club in the summer, while Gerardo “Tata” Martino took over as manager just before.

The Florida-based franchise hope to add another ex-Barcelona player to their ranks during the MLS off-season, that being Luis Suarez. The iconic Uruguayan striker is wanted to lead the line at Inter Miami, where he would resume their partnership with Messi, Busquets and Alba.

However, Suarez is currently under contract at Brazilian side Gremio until the end of 2024. However, Marca say that the 36-year-old, who is desperate to join Inter Miami, could break his contract at the end of the season in December, which would allow him to make the move stateside.

MLS teams would surely be fearing a Messi-Suarez link-up. Despite both being at the later stages of their career, they would have the ability to terrorises defences, like they did for many years together at Barcelona.