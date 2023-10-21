Atletico Madrid Celta

La Liga round-up: Antoine Griezmann sinks 10-man Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad edge past Mallorca

After Osasuna’s 2-0 win over Granada on Friday, MD10 continued on Saturday with four more matches. Real Madrid’s trip to Sevilla was the headline fixture, with Atletico Madrid, Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Getafe and Real Betis were also in action.

Celta Vigo 0-3 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are up to third in La Liga after victory over 10-man Celta Vigo at Balaidos. The hosts battled bravely, but Antoine Griezmann’s hat-trick was the difference between the two teams, the French magician scoring a penalty in the first half before adding two more in the second period.

Celta goalkeeper Ivan Villar was sent off for a foul on Alvaro Morata which led to Griezmann’s opener from the penalty spot, as Rafa Benitez’s side are still unable to win on their own turf.

Real Sociedad 1-0 Mallorca

It was far from a vintage performance from Real Sociedad, but they picked up another three points after a narrow win over Mallorca. Brais Mendez’s second half header was the winning moment for La Real, who are up to fifth with that victory.

Getafe 1-1 Real Betis

Getafe and Real Betis played out a battling 1-1 draw at the Coliseum. The away side took the lead inside the opening minute courtesy of Marc Roca, but Borja Mayoral’s 17th-minute header ensured a share of the spoils.

