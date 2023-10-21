Joan Laporta and Barcelona pay tribute to Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton at club’s General Assembly

On Saturday afternoon, Manchester United announced the terrible sad news that club legend Sir Bobby Charlton had passed away at the age of 86.

Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023. Words will never be enough. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2023

Charlton was one of the greatest players to ever grace the English game, although his status spread much further than England. He was very well respected across the world, and Spain is certainly included in that.

Upon hearing the news of Charlton’s passing, Barcelona posted a message on X sending their condolences to his family, friends and everyone associated with Man United.

We at FC Barcelona would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Sir Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and world football legend. Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vq983dTrOt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 21, 2023

Members of the club’s board, who are at the ongoing General Assembly, also held a minute silence to Charlton as a mark of respect, with MD saying that it was the first of its kind in the world following as it occurred just seven minutes after Man United broke the news.

The Assembly holds a minute of silence in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hUs2vJOfqF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 21, 2023

The footballing world will be in mourning over the next few days following Charlton’s passing, which is very sad news.