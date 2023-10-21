Barcelona

Joan Laporta and Barcelona pay tribute to Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton at club’s General Assembly

On Saturday afternoon, Manchester United announced the terrible sad news that club legend Sir Bobby Charlton had passed away at the age of 86.

Charlton was one of the greatest players to ever grace the English game, although his status spread much further than England. He was very well respected across the world, and Spain is certainly included in that.

Upon hearing the news of Charlton’s passing, Barcelona posted a message on X sending their condolences to his family, friends and everyone associated with Man United.

Members of the club’s board, who are at the ongoing General Assembly, also held a minute silence to Charlton as a mark of respect, with MD saying that it was the first of its kind in the world following as it occurred just seven minutes after Man United broke the news.

The footballing world will be in mourning over the next few days following Charlton’s passing, which is very sad news.

