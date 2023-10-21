Frenkie de Jong’s €115m Barcelona contract leaked, details of variables, bonuses and salary

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has declared publicly that he was unhappy with his employer two summers ago, when details of his contract made it into the public domain. The Dutchman will have plenty of time to stew on the issue again, as he recovers from injury.

Details of de Jong’s €115m contract have been leaked by Catalan paper Sport. Unless the player has leaked the contract himself, he will have reason for frustration again.

According to the details of the deal, before he deferred his earnings for a period of seven years since he arrived in 2020. Over that period his base salary has risen to €18m this season, and will reach €19m next season where it peaks. When he began his contract, it started at €3m. In total, his earnings would be a minimum of €86.62m. This is lower than Robert Lewandowski.

If he finishes this contract, he will be able to earn a total of €17.9m extra in loyalty bonuses. This season is the highest of the bonus years, at €6.8m.

In addition to these numbers, de Jong was eligible to earn a maximum of €2m per season in variables, based off number of games played. In total, the variables amounted to €10.21m.

This gives de Jong a total earning potential of €114.73m, although his actual earnings are probably closer to €110m, as he will not play every match. This season he had a maximum earning potential of €26.2m. Over the course of his contract, this top earning potential averaged out is €19.12m, but with the contract steadily increasing, Barcelona considered a sale in order to save themselves significant money.

Much of this contract was backloaded onto the final four years of his deal, and as he agreed to defer some of his earnings, even more so. It is believed that this contract may now be outdated, with de Jong agreeing to alter his contract in order to help the club out in their financial difficulties.

President Joan Laporta announced during the club’s general assembly that the club had turned down a €100m offer for him. However it had been reported that Sporting Director Deco was keen on opening talks with de Jong over a new deal at a reduced rate, a la Marc-Andre ter Stegen. This could be a setback to those hopes though.