City Group star hoping to seal permanent transfer to Girona next summer – “I would like them to buy me”

One of the breakout stars of the 2023-24 La Liga season so far has been Savio, who joined Girona during the summer on a season-long loan deal from fellow City Group side ESTAC Troyes. The 19-year-old has been in blistering form, racking up two goals and four assists in the process.

The unfortunate thing for Girona is that Savio is not their player, although there is an expectation that they will at least try to rectify this at the end of the season. If they do so, the player himself would love it, as he told Marca.

“I have commented before that I would like Girona to buy me. I feel very good here, I want to stay here for another three years. Things are going well, and I’m very happy. At the club, they can see how happy I am.”

During the interview, Savio also opened up on what he would be doing if Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro had not picked him up as a 14-year-old back in 2018.

“I didn’t think about being a football when I was growing up, because I really liked the farm. I think if I wasn’t a footballer, I’d be working with my grandparents on the farm. It was something I liked, and I still like it to this day. When I go on vacation, I always go there. I’m glad to have that, to have somewhere to go, to be able to go see my grandparents.

“About my childhood, I lived on the pitch, and people told me that I had talent, that I could be a footballer. My mother believed and helped me pursue it. We moved to the city of Vitoria. There, I played in a team that faced Atletico Mineiro, and they liked me and asked me to sign for them.”

Girona fans will be thanking their lucky stars that Savio was picked up, and they will hoping that the teenager can remain at the club beyond the end of this season. For now, that conversation is likely to be on the backburners.