Carlo Ancelotti refuses to criticise refereeing performance during controversial Sevilla draw

Real Madrid were unable to make it 11 wins from 12 so far this season on Saturday, as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. However, the final result only told half of the story.

David Alaba (OG) and Dani Carvajal goals in the 74th and 78th minute respectively were the only strikes, but Real Madrid felt that they could have have been 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes.

Federico Valverde had an effort ruled out by VAR after four minutes, before Jude Bellingham had the ball in the back of the net three minutes later, only for referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea to have already blown for a foul to Sevilla, which Real Madrid were infuriated about.

Speaking post-match, Carlo Ancelotti refused to criticise De Burgos, instead choosing to compliment him on his performance.

“I liked his performance. It was a competitive match with a lot of duels, and I think he got all of them right. It’s not ironic, I’m very serious. At the end of the game I asked him why he cautioned me. I wasn’t talking to him, I was talking to Camavinga.”

Ancelotti’s views do not appear to have been shared by the vast majority of Real Madrid’s supporters, although it’s not like anyone can do anything about it now.