Brazil set date for Carlo Ancelotti answer on Real Madrid future

As December approaches on the horizon, we are fast approaching the anniversary of the first time that Carlo Ancelotti was linked with the Brazil job. After Brazil went out of the World Cup, and Tite resigned, Ancelotti was one of the first names mentioned alongside Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

The Italian became the favoured choice in spring of last year, and by June, CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues had publicly declared that he would take over in June of 2024. Fernando Diniz has been appointed as interim manager.

Once again Ancelotti was keen to avoid giving too much away during his press conference on Friday, but the Madrid media, including Marca, have been clear that the Italian has not committed to anything yet.

For their part, Real Madrid are happy with Ancelotti, although they are yet to decide on his future for next season. The Madrid daily say that while Brazil would like some form of confirmation as soons as possible, but are hoping to have an answer by the end of 2023.

It appears Rodrigues has committed to bringing Ancelotti in one way or another, having publicly gotten behind him. The Italian seems keen on keeping his options open, while Real Madrid are doing the same.