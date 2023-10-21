Barcelona licking their lips as out of favour defender continues impressing at loan club

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been well-documented for the last few years, and they don’t look like stopping any time soon. However, they have been eased over the last 12 months, and the hope is that this can continue to be the case going forward.

As head coach Xavi Hernandez continues to strive for improvements to his squad, the Barcelona hierarchy will be acutely aware that funds will need to keep coming in so that they are able to spend.

The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Nico Gonzalez and Ez Abde were all sold for significant amounts of money during the summer, and Barcelona will hope to keep raking in the money in 2024.

This could well happen in one case, that of Sergino Dest, who Barcelona were unable to sell in the summer, so were forced to organise another loan, this time to PSV Eindhoven. MD say that the American-Dutch defender has been impressing since making the move, to the point where his market value has increased for the first time in a couple of years.

Barcelona will hope that PSV buy Dest permanently next summer, as he has not future in Catalonia. That would get another out of favour player off the books, which is essentially towards the club continuing to improve its finances.