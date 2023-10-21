Alphonso Davies given €50m price tag by Bayern Munich, Real Madrid yet to meet valuation

Real Madrid’s dream left-back signing is just €50m away, as per reports coming out of Germany.

Alphonso Davies has been linked with Los Blancos since the start of the year, and with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025, Real Madrid feel they have an opportunity to pounce. Bayern Munich were in contract negotiations with Davies, but those negotiations have stalled, as admitted by Davies agent.

Now, according to BILD in Germany (via Diario AS), Davies will be available for just €50m next summer. They say that Real Madrid are willing to make a €40m offer currently, but no agreement has been met.

Los Blancos have been keen on replacing Ferland Mendy for some time, and it would be wise of them to act quickly in order to secure the signing of Davies. While it is a large figure for a player out of contract, and this report suggests that Davies’ negotiations are not going well for a new deal in Bavaria. If Davies is available for that amount, no doubt Premier League sides will enter the race too if Real Madrid cannot tie up a deal.