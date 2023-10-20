‘We miss him’ – Atletico Madrid star admits Kieran Trippier-shaped hole left by Newcastle star

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has admitted that while Nahuel Molina is a quality player, Los Rojiblancos still miss Newcastle United‘s Kieran Trippier.

The England international has gone from strength to strength, when fit, since leaving Madrid for Newcastle in January of 2022. Nahuel Molina was signed six months later to fill that gap, but Llorente told Diario AS that on a personal and professional level, he still had some regret at Trippier’s departure.

“We miss him, especially me as a friend. I had a great relationship with him, but we are having a good season with Nahuel.”

Molina had a tough start to last season, but like much of the Atleti squad, was strong in 2023. In just 12 appearances, Molina already has four goal contributions from right-back this season.

“Little by little we are understanding each other better. He is a great player and, with his goals and assists, he is helping us a lot. He is a young player who is going to give us a lot of joy.”

The Argentina international has just claim to say he is amongst the best in Europe at his role. However Llorente has not quite been the same since Trippier did depart. The pair formed a lethal partnership during their last title win in 2021, and Llorente has struggled to find as many goals without the service of the 33-year-oid.