Tata Martino confirms Inter Miami interest in Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez could make finally make his move to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in 2024.

The MLS side want to continue their ‘mini Barcelona’ project in Florida with Messi’s arrival followed by moves for former La Blaugrana stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Suarez previously hinted at his desire to become the fourth former Camp Nou star in Miami but he remains at Gremio.

With Inter Miami set to wrap up their MLS season in the coming days, head coach Tata Martino confirmed they are making potential transfer plans, including a push for Suarez.

“Within our analysis of the upcoming season, and the needs we may have, we have an analysis with Luis and without Luis”, as per ESPN.

“When the time comes to make Suarez’s situation at Inter Miami official, we’ll be prepared to go in the corresponding direction.”

Gremio have already confirmed their plan to release Suarez early from his contract, after coming to an agreement with the former Barcelona star, who will now exit the club in December.

A move to the USA would also be beneficial for Suarez, in the final years of his career, with the Uruguayan admitting the Brazilian league is taking its toll on his body.