Saudi Arabia interested in second Barcelona forward for 2024, in touch with Jorge Mendes

Saudi Arabia have frequently been linked to Robert Lewandowski in recent months, but the Polish striker has been adamant that he is content in Catalonia. However the Middle Eastern state may turn their attention to another Barcelona forward as a result.

Sport say Ansu Fati has been attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, and that this has been communicated to his camp, presumably agent Jorge Mendes.

Fati has not hit the ground running for Brighton and Hove Albion since joining on loan, scoring just once in his ten matches, which came in a 6-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

🚨 Saudi Arabia are very interested in Ansu Fati and maintain contact with his entourage. Today it's not in Ansu's mind to go there, while Barça consider it too early to talk about next summer. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/d8DeyBajUr — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 20, 2023

The Catalan daily claim that Barcelona are not considering his departure yet, and hope that he will come good at Brighton, and will reevaluate his situation closer to the time.

In terms of the player, Ansu is not thought to be keen on a move, due to the drop in level in Saudi Arabia. However as Ansu’s cachet continues to plummet, his camp, likely his agent and/or father, are keen on accepting a large offer while they still can.

Ansu Fati’s problems are double-fold: while he is not playing regular football, he will struggle to be at his sharpest, but while he is not is sharpest, he will struggle to earn that football. This is, of course, a simple reality of the professional game, but for a player with so much potential, that frustration is heightened.