Roberto Martinez delighted with Joao Felix’s Barcelona revival

Joao Felix continues to impress at Barcelona following his season long loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international sealed a transfer deadline day move to Catalonia after indicating his desire to play for La Blaugrana.

Atletico Madrid remain open to bringing him back to the club next season after agreeing a contract extension prior to his loan exit.

However, with Felix’s looking happier in Barcelona, and the Catalan giants admitting they want to secure a permanent deal, his future could lie away from the Spanish capital.

Felix has already racked up three goals and two assists in a strong start at Barcelona and Portugal national team boss Roberto Martinez has been impressed by his club form.

“Barcelona have given Felix another dimension. I’ve not seen many players who can play inside, but also on the wing, and have the capacity to take on players with a good understanding of his teammates.

“What I’ve seen is that Felix feels important at his club.”

Martinez’s Portugal secured a place at Euro 2024 next summer in the October international break, with successive wins over Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as Felix scored against the latter.