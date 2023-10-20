Real Madrid looking for Kylian Mbappe to resolve doubts about signing next summer

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez wants guarantees from Kylian Mbappe about his future next summer.

After Mbappe turned down Real Madrid to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain two summers ago, Perez wants guarantees from Mbappe that he will sign with Los Blancos to avoid the embarassment that fateful June.

Paris Saint-Germain continue to make offers to Mbappe, as per Sport, but Mbappe seems to be keen to leave on a free next summer. If Real Madrid were to find a deal with PSG in January, or the summer, it would mean salvaging relations with the French club, but Mbappe is unwilling to give up the money that would make the deal happen.

Los Blancos and Perez want to be sure of their position by January one way or the other, and will likely go after another top forward next summer if Mbappe is not an option. Recent interest from Liverpool and Chelsea has not caused much amusement in Madrid, and Perez is clear that he will not get into a bidding war with anyone else over Mbappe.

Mbappe once again looks to be playing things coy with all sides. Based on his actions over the past few years, it appears both he and his camp have come to the conclusion that his value both on and off the pitch is so high, that essentially he holds all of the cards while his contracts remain short.