Real Madrid plan ambitious five player contract extensions

Real Madrid will focus on key contract renewals in the coming months.

Los Blancos are expected to be active in the transfer market in 2024 but the club are also keen to tie their key players down to long term deals.

The current crop of talent at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu has the potential to dominate in years ahead on both a domestic and European level.

The majority of the squad are still far from their peak years and their link to the club needs to be solidified to avoid potential transfer interest.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, five players are on the verge of signing contract extensions, starting with Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, on a deal until 2027.

Vinicius Jr’s future is a key talking point in Madrid, but the club also want to retain Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes.

The quartet are vital to Real Madrid, despite Militao’s current injury setback, and their combined renewals could be wrapped up before the end of 2023.