Osasuna cruise into top half with win over relegation-threatened Granada

Osasuna 2-0 Granada

Osasuna secured their fourth win of the season on Friday night at a rainy El Sadar, dispatching Granada with little fuss.

The home side started on the front foot, and began creating chances. Just a quarter of an hour in though, they had the lead. Ruben Pena slid Ante Budimir in behind, beating the offside trap, and the big Croatian celebrated his new deal with a goal. In two touches he controlled and slipped it past Andre Ferreira in goal.

Los Nazaries responded, with Gerard Gumbau stinging the hands of Sergio Herrera immediately after. Lucas Boye got in behind and brought Herrera into action one-on-one again not long after, while defender Alvaro Carreras made him dive to the far post from a corner too.

Those were their best chances though. Just before half-time, Bryan Zaragoza had Chimy Avila laughing at his attempted dive in the box for which he was booked, and little went right for them after that.

In the second half Osasuna began to find more space as Granada moved forward, and Budimir again got in behind, before being brought down by Ferreira. On review, a penalty was given and Budimir got his second, calmly sending Ferreira the wrong way.

With 15 minutes to go, Granada’s spirit took another blow, after Boye had his yellow upgraded to a red, catching Aimar Oroz with his studs. Raul Garcia de Haro thought he had his first Osasuna goal late on, but provider Kike Barja had cheated with his run, and was adjudged offside.

Granada follow up three straight draws with another defeat, keeping them 19th with one win which came six matches ago. Once again they showed little sign of stopping the leaks at the back. Osasuna have had a frustrating start, but this win puts them back in the top half, and the degree of comfort with which they carried out their duties will give them hope of better to come.