La Liga to relax salary limit restrictions after falling behind in transfer market

La Liga are looking to relax their spending restrictions once again, after spending fell dramatically in comparison to their competitors.

The league have reduced made adjustments to the salary restrictions on several occasions in the past two seasons, as they look to kickstart spending.

Their stance on sustainable spending has not changed, but they have made minor adjustments to allow some clubs the ability to sign players, with various teams going through serious difficulties to register players.

This summer La Liga’s closest competitors, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A came close to or did more than double their spend, while the Premier League was nearly three times the Spanish spend. The Saudi Pro League also went over double La Liga.

According to Diario AS, La Liga are examining ways to soften the impact on clubs, with a dozen over their limits currently. One of the measures will allow owners to invest more money, using 80% of capital, over a period of two years for operational costs, as opposed to 50% over four years previously. Money invested can also be used to reduce losses accumulated during Covid.

The biggest change may be to do with Covid losses. La Liga will impose a maximum that clubs have to pay back for their Covid losses. Clubs were required to pay back an ascending amount of their losses over five years, but that period is set to be extended, and limited as a percentage of their income. The salary limit will also only take into account 80% of the costs of investment in infrastructure.

This news will no doubt come as a relief for the likes of Sevilla, Real Betis and Barcelona, who have all struggled with salary limits in recent years.