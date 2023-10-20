Joan Laporta confirms no Barcelona 2024 move for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will not be heading back to Barcelona on loan in January.

Messi is enjoying a superb start to life at Inter Miami with some starring performances leading the club to the Leagues Cup title and a US Open Cup final.

However, the La Blaugrana icon has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, as Inter Miami eventually missed out on a MLS playoff place.

Messi’s current focus is to play for Argentina in their remaining games in 2023, and he wants to stay in Florida to maintain his match fitness, for their November World Cup qualifiers.

Inter Miami have also confirmed their plans to play off-season matches in China in November with Messi expected to be included in their travelling squad.

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta was asked about a loan move for the second half of the European 2023/24 season but he rejected the chance of a return to Messi in January.

🚨Laporta confirms no Barcelona move for Messi in 2024 🇦🇷 https://t.co/NGqWN8uDLW — Football España (@footballespana_) October 20, 2023

“Messi on loan? We offered Messi to return at the beginning of the season… no talks took place now. Leo told us his decision and we respect him.”