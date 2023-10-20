‘It’s difficult to understand as an athlete’ – Xavi Hernandez says Real Madrid were favoured in Nacho decision

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has told the press that the disciplinary committee should have to explain why they reduced Nacho Fernandez’s three-match ban.

The Real Madrid defender was sent off against Girona for a horrendous challenge on Portu, which saw him leave the stadium in an ambulance, albeit he was recovered by the following week.

Nacho was then handed a three-match ban, but after Real Madrid appealed it, the ban was reduced to two games on the basis that Portu was not injured for the next game.

Xavi had declared in the lead up to the questions whether he thought there was a campaign from Madrid against Barcelona, and stood behind his president in that regard.

Within that context, he was asked whether he was surprised at the fact Nacho had had his ban reduced, allowing him to play El Clasico the following weekend.

“It’s a surprise. We suffered Lewandowski’s three games due to a gesture last year and we appealed, and they didn’t reduce the ban for us. The thing about Nacho surprises me.”

He was then asked about it again, and doubled down on his stance.

“It surprises me. Last year we didn’t get a reduction on Lewandowski’s three for touching his nose. It’s difficult to understand. Nacho… It’s a challenge that injures a fellow professional. As an athlete, it’s difficult to understand. It’s a total surprise.”