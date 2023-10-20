Israel international removed from Granada squad over security fears

Granada striker Shon Weissman will miss their weekend La Liga trip to Osasuna.

The Israel international remains at the centre of a controversy following a controversial social media post about the conflict in his home nation.

Weissman has since deleted the post, but the 27-year-old has suffered a backlash over the incident, due to the nature of it, in relation to Palestine and Israel.

Granada have been advised not to include Weissman in their travelling squad following consultation with local police and Spanish security services.

The club have accepted the advice over concerns for Weissman’s safety on the trip to Pamplona and head coach Paco Lopez admitted the situation has impacted his striker.

“It’s a delicate topic. I’m against any war, whatever it may be and with whomever it may be. He’s been affected. Training has been an escape valve for him and he’s training very well”, as per Diario AS.

Weissman has been training with those players not selected for international duty in recent days with Israel’s games currently postponed by UEFA.

