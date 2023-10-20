England legend issues Jude Bellingham form warning

Jude Bellingham looks set to continue his strong start at Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

Los Blancos pulled off a crucial transfer deal to bring him from Borussia Dortmund to the Spanish capital in June despite transfer interest from Liverpool.

Following Liverpool’s decision to drop their interest in Bellingham, Real Madrid pushed ahead to secure their No.1 transfer target, as part of €103m switch from the Bundesliga giants.

Bellingham has responded in sensational style in Madrid, with 10 goals in his first 10 games in all competitions, with the 20-year-old already gaining cult status at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

However, despite his rapid rise, the reality hints at a drop off at some point this season, which will test the authenticity of his support from within the Los Blancos fan base.

Former England international Wayne Rooney indicated this point, as part of his view on Bellingham’s ongoing importance for club and country, and he issued a warning over the months ahead.

“We have to really support him because in my eyes he’s a future captain of England”, as per quotes from the Daily Mail.

“It’s difficult for a young player when you have a dip in form or issues off the pitch, it’s difficult to blank that out. He’s at Real Madrid, one bad game, and they can be on you.

“He’s in the form of his life. If he does dip, let’s all get behind him.”