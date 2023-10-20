Eden Hazard fell out of love with football in final Real Madrid season

Eden Hazard has opened up on his bold decision to retire from football this month.

The former Belgian international’s career was effectively split in two parts after completing a 2019 move from Premier League giants Chelsea to Real Madrid.

Despite the huge amount of promise shown with the Blues, Hazard was never able to reproduce his impressive Chelsea form in Madrid, and he left Los Blancos in the summer, after agreeing a deal to mutually terminate his contract at the Estadio Santiago Berrnabeu.

Hazard’s decision has triggered a wave of debate over his ‘wasted’ talent, with the 32-year-old previously tipped as a Ballon d’Or winner, after moving to the Spanish capital.

However, that debate is not of interest to Hazard, as he looks to focus on the next chapter of his life away from football, after becoming disillusioned with the game he loved in his final Madrid days.

“It’s never easy to make a decision like this, it’s something I reflected on a lot, I really want to do other things with my life outside of football”, as per reports from Marca.

“Last season was complicated and when I left the national team I already had everything thought out. I no longer enjoyed going to training and as I played less it became harder.

“I wouldn’t play anywhere for money. I’m 32 years old and have a whole life ahead of me to enjoy away from the field.”