Chelsea hot on the heels of 16-year-old Barcelona central defender, has trained with first team

Chelsea are keen on Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi, who has been highly impressive in recent months.

At just 16 years of age, even the more talented Barcelona youngsters generally would be plying their trade for the under-19s, but Cubarsi has already eeked out a place for himself in the Barca Atletic team, competing in the third tier.

Working under Rafa Marquez, he has an excellent mentor working with him, and the Mexican icon was full of praise for Cubarsi, who is quickly gaining a reputation in Can Barca. Astute, excellent on the ball, and strong in the challenge, he has already trained with the first team. Following an injury to Jules Kounde, some have suggested that he could make his debut in the next month for the senior side.

https://x.com/barcacentre/status/1715404817856602364?s=20

Barcelona have been in negotiations over a deal with Cubarsi for months, and have a release clause of €10-15m in his deal currently. Sport say Chelsea are aware of this, and even though he is under contract until 2026, are watching him closely ahead of a potential bid. Their interest has been serious enough to spark Sporting Director Deco into action, putting a renewal on the table for Cubarsi.

While it is obviously cheaper and better for Barcelona if they can bring through talented youngsters into the first team, the rate they have been going at, much of the money since the sale of Barcelona’s assets were spent has been used on renewals. If Cubarsi does sign on, he would follow the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde in signing sizeable new deals with the Blaugrana.