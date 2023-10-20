Carlo Ancelotti non-committal on Real Madrid future – ‘You’ve put me in difficulties there’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is an expert at diverting questions in the question he wants them to go in, although often is refreshingly honest. However when asked about his future again on Friday, he struggled to give a straight answer.

Ancelotti is out of contract next summer, and it is widely believed in the Spanish capital that he will leave the club at the end of his contract.

Ever since early in 2023, he has been heavily linked with the Brazil job too, currently occupied by interim manager Fernando Diniz. Yet the President of the Brazilian Football Federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, has declared publicly that Ancelotti will arrive next summer ahead of Copa America.

Having mentioned earlier in his press conference that ‘everyone is a little bit of an egotist’, Ancelotti was asked if being so, he would if he cared whether he renews his contract with the club.

“You’ve gone down a long road there to say… Obviously I am very happy at Real Madrid. Here, I’ll stop. I’m a bit of an egotist, myself too because… I think you need a bit of an ego to do your job well…”

“You’ve put me in difficulties with this question. What do you want? If I want to renew or not? I don’t think I will speak about my future because my future is tomorrow, my future is Wednesday, the Clasico.”

Given the lack of clarity, Ancelotti looks more likely to leave than remain, as Real Madrid would likely be considering an extension at this point were they confident of his future. There is a chance that his future will depend on this season though. Ancelotti is well-liked at Valdebebas, and handles the pressure of the job well. If he can get results too, it might earn him an extension – should he want it.