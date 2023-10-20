Carlo Ancelotti addresses Rodrygo Goes complaints on Real Madrid role – ‘He’s played one game there’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been clear that whatever his players are saying to the media, none of them are doing so to his face.

During the international break, Rodrygo complained that he did not enjoy playing as a number nine, and much preferred operating elsewhere. This season he has been used at the top of an attacking trident with Vinicius Junior (Joselu Mato while injured) and Jude Bellingham. While the Englishman might be in sensational form, Rodrygo has just one goal this season.

Ancelotti was asked how the Brazilian forward’s words had sat with him.

“It is important to know where the player wants to play, I have never put anyone in a position that they do not like, but sometimes due to the demands of the team, it’s necessay for someone to sacrifice themselves… Like Tchouameni, Camavinga, Rodrygo himself too…”

“I think Rodrygo is a complete forward, he can play as a centre-forward. This season he has played one game as a centre-forward, against Napoli.”

“My idea first is the demands of the team, and then the demands of the individual. But for example, if I put Camavinga at left-back, I inform him first, I say to them they can do it . No-one has told me that he can’t play in a position. No-one.

“Speaking of Sergio Ramos, I once put Ramos as a pivot, he didn’t like it, but they were the team’s demands, he did it. And everyone is doing so. This is a very well defined in a word, and that is altruism.”

Ancelotti has had to face a number of public and private complaints from his squad this season. Eduardo Camavinga has mentioned on multiple occasions that he is not happy playing at left-back, while Luka Modric has also made it clear he is not content with his lack of minutes this season. If there is one thing Ancelotti can be relied on for as a coach though, it is navigating his way through a dressing room.