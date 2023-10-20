Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez confirms four players will return against Athletic Club

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has finally been able to provide some good injury news to Cules, after a series of problems plagueing the Blaugrana in recent weeks.

Already Barcelona were without a number of players through injury, but during the international break Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde were both dismissed by the Spain side due to fitness issues. Xavi did not want his side to use it as an excuse though.

“It’s the calendar and bad luck at times, there are two ankles in two fortuitous plays, a knee which is also down to bad fortune… Raphinha is an accumulation of minutes… We have many casualties but they will not be an excuse for not going out and playing well and gain.”

Meanwhile on Friday morning ahead of their clash with Athletic Club on Sunday night, Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan had returned from international duty with Uruguay and Germany respectively, but did not take part in training.

Xavi was asked about their fitness ahead of Sunday’s tie.

“All four will be there on Sunday. 100%, they are available. Lamine and Alejandro are back. Ronald and Gundogan were being rested, it’s simply that.”

Barcelona are still nursing a number of injury issues though, with Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde all still out with injury, outside of those four. With Shakhtar Donetsk next Wednesday, and Real Madrid the following Saturday, Xavi was asked about potential returns from that list, about which he gave little away.

“The evolution and the sensations will tell when Pedri and the rest arrive. The key is the feeling they have, it is what will be decisive the return of all of them.”

Xavi was also asked specifically about Lewandowski, who after an ankle sprain is in theory unlikely to make it back before November.

“He has a very good feelings. I hope he gets to the Clasico. He wants to play. He is a great leader in this too. He’s doing what he can, even if it hurts.”

Barcelona will be looking rather short for their clash with Real Madrid if they do not get back some of their players. With the return of Balde, Barcelona have 12 senior players that are fit, including two goalkeepers, plus Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez.