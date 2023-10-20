Barcelona coach makes superb fan gesture

Barcelona coach Oscar Hernandez has been praised for a superb gesture towards a young fan this month.

Hernandez is an important part of the Barcelona first team coaching set up and a post game move has drawn plenty of positive reaction.

As per reports from Diario Sport, despite recent controversial examples of fans harassing players after training and games, Hernandez delighted one supporter.

He was approached after a recent home game by former La Blaugrana youth team player Chava Jimenez who wanted his son’s Barcelona shirt to be autographed by a player.

Hernandez took the shirt and told Jimenez he would ‘take care of it’, and he did exactly that.

After contacting Jimenez a few days later, Hernandez gifted the child with his shirt back, filled with autographs from the entire first team squad.

Barcelona have continued their stance of engaging with fans outside of post-match and training settings following security advice over previous incidents.