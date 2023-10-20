Argentina World Cup-winner and former La Liga star handed two-year ban for doping

Former Sevilla star and World Cup-winner Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, has been charged with doping, and subsequently handed a two-year ban from football.

The Argentina international left Sevilla this summer to join Monza in Serie A after rescinding his deal in Andalusia. Spending a mixed two seasons with Sevilla, Papu left on a free.

As per Relevo, his time at Monza could be short-lived. The 35-year-old tested positive for a banned substance just weeks before the World Cup when the anti-doping agency turned up unexpectedly at Sevilla training.

According to his version of events, he was feeling unwell several nights before and took medicinal syrup for his children without previously consulting the club medical staff.

This is not permitted by the International Doping Agency, and it is the responsibility of the athlete to consult the banned substances list previously. There are exceptions if it can be determined by a medical board that the athlete had to take medication for therapeutic use, regarding the managing of pain.

It’s an issue Sevilla and Gomez were aware of several months ago, and caused issues with his search for a new team this summer, hence his contract was eventually rescinded.

At 35, if Gomez does not get the ban reduced, it could well result in his retirement. Ultimately it’s impossible to know whether Gomez’s story has any credence or not, but from his point of view, having enjoyed the moment of winning the World Cup, at least he will have that to savour.