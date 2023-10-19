Valencia Manager Ruben Baraja holds extra card compared to previous coaches

Valencia manager Ruben Baraja has surprised many in a pleasant sense with his performance at Mestalla after arriving for the final third of the La Liga season last year. Something of a rescue job, Baraja negotiated a tricky campaign using a number of youngsters in key roles.

This season has started off well too, with 11 points from 9 games following another summer marked by the sales of important players. They did so last season too, under Gennaro Gattuso, but having gone through five managers in the last four years, Baraja has manoeuvred himself into a stronger position than his predeccessors.

Albert Celades, Javi Gracia and Jose Bordalas have all been dismissed, while Gattuso agreed his exit last season, but the likes of Bordalas were on a good contract according to Relevo. However with an exit clause included, it was relatively easy for Los Che to dismiss him. Yet Baraja avoided including this in his contract, meaning it will be much more expensive for Valencia to sack him before the end of his deal.

Equally this will work against Baraja if, like Gattuso, he wants to leave. Still, for a Valencia side that has been sorely lacking in stability, if Baraja can last for the duration of his two-year deal until 2025, it would be good news for Valencia.