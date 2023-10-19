Valencia join local rivals in raising awareness for breast cancer on International Breast Cancer Day

Today (19th of October) is International Breast Cancer Day, a day which is used to highlight an issue that affects millions of women across the world. Spain is certainly a certainly that feels the affects of breast cancer, with 35,000 new cases being diagnosed in the country every year.

In order to raise awareness for breast cancer, Levante wore a unique shirt, which symbolised a mastectomy, during their victory over Racing Ferrol on Monday. Now, their city rivals have also taken steps to do their part to raise awareness.

On Thursday, Valencia announced that club captain Jose Gaya will wear a special captain’s armband for their next two matches against Cadiz and Athletic Club. The iconic blue, yellow and red colours of the flag of the Valencian Community will be replaced by a largely pink band, which denotes the colour typically used when raising awareness for breast cancer.

💪🏼🎀 Por ellas. Por todos. Amunt Valencia! 🦇🦇 ©️ El brazalete de capitán elegido por los tokenistas del @valenciacf en una activación que nos une a @socios como parte del #DíaMundialContraelCáncerdeMama ￼ ¡Gracias a todos los que habéis participado 📲! pic.twitter.com/RbmTPH2m5P — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) October 19, 2023

Following the match against Athletic, Valencia will auction off the armband, with proceeds going to Dragon Boat Marina Valencia, a dragon boat team made up of women that have survived cancer.

It is incredible commendable to see these two acts from Levante and Valencia, as breast cancer is something that needs to be highlighted for many years to come.