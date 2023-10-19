UEFA postpone Villarreal clash with Maccabi Haifa amid Israel conflict, lose key forward to injury

UEFA have taken the decision to suspend all European matches involving Israeli sides, due to the Gaza Strip conflict.

Villarreal were due to welcome Maccabi Haifa to La Ceramica in the Europa League on Thursday evening next week, but the match has been postponed. It will now be played on the 6th of December on a Wednesday instead. The reverse fixture is currently scheduled for the 9th of November, and it appears that will take place, but will be disputed on neutral ground.

Forward Yeremy Pino may be available for the second clash between the two, but has sustained an unfrotunate injury. Villarreal did not give a recovery time for his hamstring problem, but Javi Mata of Diario AS reports that his injury time is likely to be four to six weeks.

This will be a major blow for Pacheta and Villarreal, who will be facing a packed fixture list and can ill afford to lose firepower, after some early season struggles. The Yellow Submarine currently sit 16th, with just two wins from their opening 9 games.