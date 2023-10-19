Two Premier League sides hoping to negotiate with Kylian Mbappe in January

Paris Saint-Germain have been adamant that they will not allow Kylian Mbappe to leave the club for free, but there are just over 10 weeks before that is no longer in their hands.

Mbappe’s contract is up in the summer of 2024, but he is able to negotiate with other sides and sign a pre-contract from January of 2024, meaning time is running out for PSG to tie him to a new deal. While they managed to persuade him to stay with just a matter of weeks left on his deal last time, they will no doubt not be keen on a similar timeline.

The assumption is that all roads lead south to Madrid and the Santiago Bernabeu, but given Mbappe has turned down Los Blancos on three occasions, nothing can be taken as a given.

According to GdS (via Sport), Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation and will negotiate with Mbappe if he is set to leave on a free. PSG want to renew him for a further year and sell him next summer to bring in some money for the club, but the Premier League duo will only put their considerable wealth towards the matter if Mbappe comes on a free – as could well be the case for Real Madrid.

For Los Blancos, if they feel they are competing with other sides in terms of pay, they may well take the Jude Bellingham approach. Liverpool and Manchester City were willing to offer Bellingham more money, but Real Madrid persuaded the 20-year-old to sign for the Vikingos instead.