Spain and Morocco competing for final World Cup venue, eight Spanish stadiums all but confirmed

Eight of Spain’s World Cup stadium has been all but decided, according to the latest coming out the Iberian Peninsula.

It appears FIFA will opt for the maximum number of venues permitted, at 18, and will divide it between 10 for Spain, 4 for Morocco, and 3 for Portugal. It remains to be seen who gets the final spot.

Yesterday it was reported that Mestalla in Valencia would be one of Spain’s venues, provided a deal can be agreed to finish the stadium originally planned between the club and the council.

It was almost certain that Camp Nou, the Metropolitano and Santiago Bernabeu would all be host venues too, but now Cadena SER are claiming that four more of the venues are all but certain to host games too. La Cartuja in Seville, the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, the Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastian and the Nuevo San Mames in Bilbao will also host matches.

That takes Spain‘s total to eight, with three potential spots up for grabs and seven candidates remaining for those spots: Balaidos in Vigo, El Molinon in Gijon, Riazor in A Coruna, La Romareda in Zaragoza, Nueva Condomina in Murcia, La Rosaleda in Malaga and Gran Canaria and in Las Palmas.

They also back up multiple reports that the Santiago Bernabeu will be the host stadium for the final. Barcelona President Joan Laporta has remarked that he would like Camp Nou to host the final, but said he felt it would be difficult due to the institutional power of Real Madrid.