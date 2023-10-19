Sevilla international tells club he wants January exit

Sevilla goalkeeper and Serbia international Marko Dmitrovic has told the club he wants to leave in the January transfer window.

The former Eibar goalkeeper has been competing with Yassine Bounou for some time for the number one spot, with varying degrees of success. With the exit of Bounou and the arrival of Jose Luis Mendilibar, who coached him in the Basque Country, Dmitrovic looked set to start for Sevilla for the first time.

Yet summer signing Orjan Nyland appears to have won the position over him too. The Norwegian number one has started their last five games, and it would appear Diego Alonso is edging towards continuing with Nyland given the reports coming out of Andalusia.

Chriss Brikman claims that Dmitrovic’s agents have told the club that he wants to leave in the January transfer window in pursuit of more minutes. Los Nervionenses will allow him out the door for €3m.

🚨 Noticia | El #SevillaFC ha sido informado mediante los agentes de Marko Dmitrovic que el guardameta Serbio 🇷🇸 de 31 años quiere abandonar Nervión en Enero. 🧐 La dirección deportiva del Club ya está rastreando el mercado de Porteros para el próximo mes de Enero. 💸 El Club… — Chriss Brikman (@cbc_informasfc) October 18, 2023

Dmitrovic is an excellent shot-stopper and an imposing presence in goal, but it is also true that he has made punctual mistakes while playing for Sevilla. The 31-year-old is tied to Sevilla until 2025, and is unlikely to fetch major interest – his stock is highest in Spain, but few first division sides are likely to invest in January.