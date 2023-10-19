Sergio Ramos not expected to celebrate if he scores against Real Madrid on Saturday

Following his return to boyhood club Sevilla last month, Sergio Ramos has been living his dream back among him own people, whom he controversially left behind 18 years prior to join Real Madrid.

Ramos spent 16 trophy-laden years at Los Blancos. There is no doubt that he is a legend there, so when it was confirmed that he would be returning to Sevilla, the matches between Los Nervionenses and Real Madrid were immediately looked out by interested spectators.

The first of those meetings is on Saturday at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and there will be plenty of eyes on Ramos, especially if he were to score against his former club. Were he to do so, it would be very unlikely if he were to celebrate, at least according to Sevilla Vice President Jose María del Nido Carrasco, as per Radio MARCA (via MD).

“I imagine he won’t celebrate. I haven’t asked him, but I imagine he won’t celebrate. Although he’s from Seville and grew up here, his two homes are Sevilla and Real Madrid.”

It would be a major surprise if Ramos were to celebrate after scoring on Saturday, although Real Madrid will be keen to keep their former captain off the scoresheet anyway.