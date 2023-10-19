Referees Committee considering legal action after magistrate accuses officials of corruption

The Technical Referees Committee, or CTA, are considering legal action after a court edict was leaked which they regard to be slanderous.

As has been the case with a number of the documents from the Negreira Case, many of the investigative decisions of the Court Magistrate Joaquin Aguirre are now in the public domain. Most recently this week, Joan Laporta was added as a defendant and is now under investigation. Aguirre also indicated that while not every referee was corrupt, there is sufficient eveidence to suppose that there is or was a group of corrupt referees.

According to Cadena Cope (via MD), this has gone down poorly in the CTA. There is a feeling that the entirety of the refereeing body have had their integrity called into question, without any proof or evidence of the alleged corruption. So far the only evidence the case hinges on is Barcelona’s payments to Enriquez Negreira, but no individual referees have been accused or found guilty of anything.

Certainly, those have not done anything wrong – if any of them – can justly feel indignant that their honour has been called into question. Referees face sufficient backlash and pressure, and this will only up the ante, while many have little to do with this.