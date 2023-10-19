Real Sociedad chief confirms state of play with in-form attacker amid Real Madrid interest

Takefusa Kubo has been in sublime form for Real Sociedad in recent weeks, having amassed five goals and two assists in his first 10 matches of the season. Given his form, it is entirely understandable that clubs have given to take notice of the 22-year-old, with former side Real Madrid one of those.

In recent days, reports have surfaced which suggest that Real Madrid could look to re-sign Kubo next summer. He has a €60m release clause, but it has been reported that Los Blancos can sign him for half of that, should they look to swoop before other interested parties.

Addressing the speculation, La Real President Jokin Aperribay has confirmed that Real Madrid do have a clause for Kubo, although he also affirmed that the Japanese international “100% belongs” to the Basque club, as per Sport.

“100% of the rights are held by Real Sociedad, and Real Madrid have approximately 50% of the capital gain from any sale. The will to sell or not is ours. I hope Take stays at the club for many years, I want that to happen.”

There’s no doubt that Real Sociedad will be desperate to hold on to Kubo for as long as possible, but with the likes of Real Madrid circling, they will find it hard to do so.