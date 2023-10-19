Real Madrid to rival Barcelona in pursuit of Manchester City star

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez has been linked with an exit from Pep Guardiola’s side in recent days, amid his inability to force his way into the starting line-up for the European champions.

Ever since it was revealed that Barcelona turned down the opportunity to sign Alvarez when he was at River Plate, there have been links with the Catalan side whenever things have not been going well for the World Cup-winner.

Yet with Barcelona unlikely to be able to shell out a significant fee, it’s fair to doubt their capacity to pull off a deal. However Real Madrid are unlikely to have that issue, and according to Radio Continental in Argentina (via Sport), Los Blancos have been in contact with his agent in order to assess whether Alvarez would be interested in a move to the Bernabeu.

Given the news has been broken in Argentina, it is fair to assume that these rumours are emanating from Alvarez’s agent. Whether this is simply a method of applying pressure on Guardiola and Manchester City, or there is a genuine interest in a move, only time will tell.