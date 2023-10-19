Real Madrid star at risk of possible injury following breathless start to 2023-24 season

It has been a hectic start to the season for Real Madrid, with 11 matches across La Liga and the Champions League having been played over the last two months. Despite this, it has been very successful, with 10 wins out of those 11 played.

Antonio Rudiger has been at the beating heart of Real Madrid’s defence for all but 50 minutes of these 11 matches, with Diario AS saying that he has played 95% of minutes so far this season for Los Blancos, more than anyone else in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Injury problems for Eder Militao and David Alaba has forced Rudiger to play every match, which has increased his own chances of injury, especially considering he played 90 minutes in each of Germany’s two friendly matches during the recent international break.

Rudiger is in line to start against Sevilla on Saturday, with Nacho Fernandez serving the second match of his suspension. However, he is walking a suspension tightrope going into that match ahead of El Clasico next weekend, so Real Madrid will be desperate for an injury and yellow card to be avoided in Andalusia.