Jose Mourinho re-emerges as shock candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid manager

Carlo Ancelotti’s future has been the subject of much speculation over the course of 2023. He has been heavily linked with the head coach position of the Brazil national team, and with his contract at Real Madrid expiring next summer, it feels somewhat inevitable that he will make that move.

Should Ancelotti decide to leave, Florentino Perez will be tasked with finding a new manager ahead of the 2024-25 season. Several names have already been linked, with the most prominent being Xabi Alonso.

However, MD say that Jose Mourinho is another option for Real Madrid. The Portuguese is expected to leave Roma next summer, which would open the door to a return to Los Blancos, where he managed between 2010 and 2013.

Mourinho did not have an overly-successful spell in charge of Real Madrid, but he was a very popular figure during his time at the club. It could be that he returns for a second spell, just like Los Blancos’ last two managers (Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane).

