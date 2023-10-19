Israeli former goalkeeper demands investigation into Karim Benzema alleged terrorist links

Former Real Mallorca and Racing Santander goalkeeper Dudu Aouate has demanded that Karim Benzema be investigated for alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group.

Benzema made his support for the Palestinian people under attack during the Israel-Hamas conflict clear on social media this week, but was then accused by a French minister of having links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

These claims are unsubstantiated, and Benzema is believed to be considering legal action against Gerard Darmanin. In the aftermath of Benzema’s support for the Palestinian people, Aouate had written to Benzema on Twitter calling him a ‘son of a b****’ in five different languages.

During an interview with Cadena Cope, Aouate doubled down on his position against Benzema, and called on him to be investigated for these links.

“Benzema is Muslim, no problem there. But the thing is, for years, from images, I think he is close to the Muslim Brotherhood. When you don’t deny something like that, with all the people who follow you, regardless of the ideas you have, when you don’t say it with your voice, it can’t be believed. I’m not a police officer, but let them investigate it, and if it is, let him pay for it.”

Aouate continued on to state his position against Hamas, noting that 60% of people in Palestine voted for Hamas – it is widely believe that no free elections have been held in Palestine for nearly two decades. Without any proof, beyond suspicion, it is a serious accusation to make against Benzema.