Inter Miami want to sign Barcelona star on free transfer next summer

In recent weeks, multiple reports that emerged stating that Sergi Roberto will bow out as a Barcelona player when his contract expires next summer. The 31-year-old, who has been at the Catalan club for his entire senior career, has fallen down the pecking order this season, following the arrival of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City.

If/when Roberto leaves, it is expected that he will head to the MLS to continue his career. He has reportedly spoken to former teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba regarding this subject, and it could be that he joins the trio at Inter Miami in 2024.

This is because Sport say that the MLS side are keen to securing Roberto’s services if he does indeed leave Barcelona as a free agent at the end of the season.

At this stage, Roberto does not consider joining his former teammates at Inter Miami, as his full focus remains to be on Barcelona, whom he is club captain for. He will continue to wear that honour with pride until his eventual departure, which looks to be sooner rather than later.